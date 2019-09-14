Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

