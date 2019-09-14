Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Update

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 841,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CLAR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 75,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $365.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Clarus had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $46.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Clarus in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth $3,779,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 273,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

