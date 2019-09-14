Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,133,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 927,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

CLW stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $292.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.16). Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,127,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,135,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 656,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,019,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

