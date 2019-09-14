Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 28,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. Cleveland BioLabs has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative net margin of 304.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.