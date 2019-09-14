Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 1,535,200 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 321,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

COHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

COHR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.84. 218,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,184. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.83 and its 200 day moving average is $137.88. Coherent has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $189.39.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $339.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.61 million. Coherent had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

