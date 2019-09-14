Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,760 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Columbia Banking System worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10,057.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 317,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 52,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. 227,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,711. Columbia Banking System Inc has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $150.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLB. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

