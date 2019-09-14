Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 260 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.17. 9,223,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,179,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.28. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $233.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.92.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

