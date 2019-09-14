Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Celgene comprises approximately 1.2% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,179,000 after acquiring an additional 787,638 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 711.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 101,476 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,255,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

CELG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,253. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $99.36.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

