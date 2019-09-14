Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.1% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

TMO traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.65. 1,050,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,246. The company has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.