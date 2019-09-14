Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.32 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,461 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,993 shares of the airline’s stock worth $177,362,000 after buying an additional 366,191 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,615 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,066 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,822 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $112,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AAL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.76.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.95. 2,305,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130,534. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

