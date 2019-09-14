Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $627,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $103.68. 341,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,653. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $104.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.