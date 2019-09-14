Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 400 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.11. The stock had a trading volume of 909,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,420. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.61%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

