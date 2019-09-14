Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 352,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 221,512 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,359,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 83,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $36,487.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,098.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CNCE traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 162,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,142. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $17.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,303.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNCE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $16.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

