Consensus Price Down 6.7% This Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Consensus has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $136.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00030787 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002005 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00141093 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,414.61 or 1.00135898 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003591 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000616 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.