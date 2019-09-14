Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.61 Million

Brokerages expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post $84.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.70 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $95.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $342.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.06 million to $345.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $315.05 million, with estimates ranging from $293.58 million to $336.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $86.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPSS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,242 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

CPSS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. 13,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,015. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 12.64.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

