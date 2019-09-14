Contrasting Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) and Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RIO)

Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Rio Tinto pays an annual dividend of $3.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Stans Energy does not pay a dividend. Rio Tinto pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rio Tinto has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Stans Energy and Rio Tinto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stans Energy N/A N/A -225.18% Rio Tinto N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stans Energy and Rio Tinto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stans Energy N/A N/A -$2.99 million N/A N/A Rio Tinto $40.52 billion 1.72 $13.64 billion $5.07 10.82

Rio Tinto has higher revenue and earnings than Stans Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stans Energy and Rio Tinto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Rio Tinto 5 10 4 0 1.95

Rio Tinto has a consensus price target of $55.66, indicating a potential upside of 1.47%. Given Rio Tinto’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto is more favorable than Stans Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Stans Energy has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rio Tinto has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Stans Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Rio Tinto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rio Tinto beats Stans Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum. Rio Tinto Group is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

