Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Down 12.1% in August

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 889,700 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 1,012,700 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NYSE CPS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 182,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,018. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $818.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.64. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $131.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.80). Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $764.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cooper-Standard will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, SVP Song Min Lee purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $99,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 15.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 162,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 165.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 96.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.