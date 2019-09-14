Copart’s (CPRT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their hold rating on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.07 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.21.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.81. 1,722,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. Copart has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $83.55.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.84 million. Copart had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 179,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $13,377,022.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,711.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,818.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Copart by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

