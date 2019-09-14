Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Update

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,306,800 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 3,819,300 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 689,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

CLB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 532,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,310. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.95. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $169.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.46 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 51.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Core Laboratories news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

CLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

