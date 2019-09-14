Cormark Lowers Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Price Target to C$9.00

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE IDG remained flat at $C$6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,909. Indigo Books & Music has a twelve month low of C$5.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.83. The firm has a market cap of $163.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.59.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Indigo Books & Music will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

