Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,438 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.72.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.43. 1,092,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,972. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 38.07%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,568.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,035. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

