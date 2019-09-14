Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Short Interest Update

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,375,800 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 3,937,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 630,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Covanta stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. 600,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,078. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. Covanta has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $51,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,082.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda J. Fisher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $205,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $428,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,351,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after buying an additional 323,416 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 15,804.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 318,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 316,092 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 409,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 290,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,846,000 after buying an additional 272,574 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,234,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after buying an additional 206,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

