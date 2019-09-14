COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. COVESTRO AG/S has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $43.37.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

