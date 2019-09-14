CQS Cayman LP Boosts Stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

CQS Cayman LP raised its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,403,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837,740 shares during the period. Under Armour accounts for 1.2% of CQS Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CQS Cayman LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $31,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,657 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,786,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 607,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 478,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 245,013 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,478,000 after acquiring an additional 242,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UA shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $999,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UA traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.04. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.