CQS Cayman LP Cuts Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

CQS Cayman LP decreased its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,182 shares during the quarter. CQS Cayman LP owned about 0.06% of News worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in News by 3.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in News by 8.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in News by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in News by 13.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in News by 7.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 30,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $427,609.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,462.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Halpin sold 18,749 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $266,610.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,668 shares of company stock valued at $837,421. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 297,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,355. News Corp has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

