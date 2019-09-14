CQS Cayman LP Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

CQS Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 91.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 362,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. ValuEngine cut Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.