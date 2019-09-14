CQS Cayman LP Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CQS Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,344,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930,110 shares during the last quarter.

GDX traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $26.64. 61,698,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,350,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

