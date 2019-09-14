CQS Cayman LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

CQS Cayman LP reduced its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,601 shares during the quarter. CQS Cayman LP’s holdings in Celgene were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Celgene by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELG. Mizuho lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

NASDAQ:CELG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.40. 2,751,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,253. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

