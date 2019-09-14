Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Takes $14.02 Million Position in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 790,465 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,023,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Oritani Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 67,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ ORIT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. 127,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,902. The stock has a market cap of $813.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 32.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.