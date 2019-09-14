Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Given $12.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crawford & Company an industry rank of 199 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on CRD.B. Raymond James downgraded Crawford & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE CRD.B traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $487.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.93 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

