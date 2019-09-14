Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $60.00 Price Target for Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge cut shares of Kellogg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.28.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.35. 1,577,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,678. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,498,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,403,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

