Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TKA. HSBC set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Commerzbank set a €14.30 ($16.63) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.60 ($14.65) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ThyssenKrupp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.33 ($17.83).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €13.11 ($15.24) on Tuesday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.41). The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.92 and a 200 day moving average of €12.05.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

