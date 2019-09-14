CROAT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $85.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $50,617.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CROAT has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 69,779,369 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

