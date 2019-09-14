CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

“We are initiating coverage of Weight rating and $16 price target. The Bank is focused on commercial relationships in its core markets of Dallas driving a 44% 5-year organic growth loan CAGR. The Bank’s branch-lite strategy should drive positive operating leverage, bringing profitability closer to peers sometime in 2021. Armed with strong capital levels from IPO proceeds, we believe the Bank has dry powder for continued organic growth and opportunistic M&A. In the near term, we expect investor sentiment towards CFB to be challenged due to its unproven credit history along with its high growth strategy that is not being rewarded in the current operating environment. Our $16 PT represents 15x our 2020 EPS.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CFB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

