Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) Insider Domenic Carosa Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) insider Domenic Carosa acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($12,765.96).

Shares of Crowd Media stock remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 824,916 shares. Crowd Media Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of A$0.06 ($0.04). The stock has a market cap of $5.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.02.

Crowd Media Company Profile

Crowd Media Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells information, entertainment, and content and utility services for mobile phones and tablets in Australasia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Content-Q&A, Mobile Content-Subscription, and Crowd Media.

