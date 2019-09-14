CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.44. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.36.

NYSE:CCI traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.08. 147,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,506. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.99. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.12%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,436,000 after buying an additional 372,285 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

