CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) CFO Eva C. Boratto Sells 8,130 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.06. 5,826,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,527,291. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,172,000 after buying an additional 340,315 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,578,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in CVS Health by 23.7% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 110,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

