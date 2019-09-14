Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Daily Journal stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.35. 6,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $192.83 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 39.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. RWWM Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 273,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,191,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

