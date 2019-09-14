Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Up to $14.36

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $14.36. Dana shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 3,484,571 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

In other Dana news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $597,683.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,229.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 3,016.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,310,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dana by 722.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,192,000 after buying an additional 1,021,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,673,000 after buying an additional 906,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,896,000 after buying an additional 842,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,602,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,887,000 after buying an additional 825,433 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

