DATx Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One DATx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Rfinex and IDEX. DATx has a market cap of $997,849.00 and approximately $62,911.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DATx has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DATx

DATx was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, Rfinex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

