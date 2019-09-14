Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLPH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $26.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

NYSE:DLPH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,466. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.94. Delphi Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 463.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,863,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.