Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 78.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,142,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,886. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,782.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.