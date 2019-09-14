Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.