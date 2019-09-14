Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce $12.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $23.50 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $1.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 981.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $83.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $67.26 million, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $175.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

DNLI traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. 20,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 2.20.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $355,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,914 shares of company stock worth $1,319,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

