Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22, 14,502,850 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 12,669,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Denbury Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $612.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $343.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian S. Kendall bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,003,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,876,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after acquiring an additional 853,975 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Denbury Resources in the first quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 685.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 189,413 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,608,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 40,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

