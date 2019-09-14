Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,155,700 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 8,042,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Designer Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Designer Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $18.00 price objective on Designer Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

In related news, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 69,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,142,724.22. Also, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $70,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,213. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15. Designer Brands has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Designer Brands had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Designer Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Designer Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

Designer Brands Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

