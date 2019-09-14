DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners set a $3.00 price target on DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of DHX Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DHXM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 44,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,656. DHX Media has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $178.04 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHXM. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in DHX Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,870,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DHX Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DHX Media by 28,652.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 315,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DHX Media by 2,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 229,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in DHX Media by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 401,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

