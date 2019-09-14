Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Increased by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $161,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $1,700,415 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.95.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,311. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

