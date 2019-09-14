Digital Insurance Token Market Capitalization Reaches $748,872.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $748,872.00 and $33.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00736297 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004682 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003164 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

