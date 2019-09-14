DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. Has $15.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 793,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,168,000 after buying an additional 65,639 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.73. 1,445,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,313. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $45.59 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88.

